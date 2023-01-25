Outlander season 7 premiere date: A scheduling debate

It’s wonderful to have at least some sort of sense as to when Outlander season 7 is going to premiere on Starz. Would it be great to have something more? Sure, but unfortunately, we’re not quite there as of yet.

Here is what we can go ahead and say right now: The network is going to do whatever they can to ensure that there is a lot of show-related content over the next several years. They realize that season 8 is the final one and by virtue of that, of course we think they are going to be generous when it comes to sprinkling out content over time.

It would be wonderful if there were some more specifics shared in the near future, but here is what we can say for now: The first half of season 7 is at least going to be available this year. The entirety of it could be, but don’t be surprised if Starz saves the final eight episodes until early 2023. That guarantees them some Outlander-related content in 2024 since after that, the mystery starts to come in a little bit.

If there is a major debate we expect the series to have, it is whether to air Outlander: Blood of My Blood before or after the final season. We tend to think that a lot could be based on scheduling. Given that Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and the rest of the cast have been filming season 7 for so long and will be working on it for almost a year when it wraps, we could see them getting a sizable break to do some other stuff. This would allow the prequel to film and then premiere, potentially, while work on season 8 gets underway.

At the moment, we wouldn’t be shocked if Blood of My Blood comes out at some point in mid-to-late 2024, and that sets the stage for a season 8 premiere at some point in 2025. Beyond that, who knows what the future could hold? There is more room for spin-offs and other projects, but viewership over the next two years could do a lot to determine that.

