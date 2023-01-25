The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Bigger than the first?

We are starting to close in on the month of January and still, the folks at HBO are staying mum on The Gilded Age season 2. Is this frustrating? You better believe it! We know that there is a dedicated audience out there eager to check this show out and yet, the powers-that-be at the network still aren’t saying all that much about it.

Are there discussions behind the scenes about the future? We’re pretty confident that the answer here is a pretty firm “yes,” so we’re just having to wait and see whatever its decided insofar as a premiere date goes. We do tend to think still that May is likely and with that, they have to be thinking about the best promotional strategies and/or trailers to release.

After all, we do think that the period drama has a chance to reach another stratosphere in season 2 when it comes to weekly viewers. Downton Abbey was an international sensation, and this show shares an executive producer with it in Julian Fellowes. Why wouldn’t we see it reach a wide audience? We think a number of people have also started watching in the months after season 1 wrapped and that will help the season numbers further.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the promotional campaign for season 2 begins in earnest when we get around to late February and/or early March, and there is a lot of stuff that comes along with that. Think in terms of a trailer, some teases, and a handful of interviews.

We know that this is a Monday-night series and sometimes, these garner less attention from HBO. Yet, there is a reasonably good chance this could become the network’s biggest Monday show yet. We just have to hope that it gets the attention that it so richly deserves.

Related – Is there a chance we will learn pretty soon about The Gilded Age season 3?

Do you think that The Gilded Age season 2 is going to be far more substantial than the first go-around?

Let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, stay tuned for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







