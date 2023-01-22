The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Season 3 implications

We know that within this article, we have a good bit to discuss when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2. With that being said, we’re also looking beyond that — all the way to a season 3, in fact, at HBO.

On paper, we’d like to sit here and say that another batch of episodes for the Julian Fellowes drama is a given. It does, after all, feel like there are a lot more stories to tell! That is, of course, before we mention that HBO’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has been cutting a ton of content as of late, and that is the one thing we’re concerned about based on where things currently stand.

We’ve noted in a past article that more than likely, we’re going to be stuck waiting to see new episodes arrive until at least the start of May, thanks largely to the presence of Perry Mason on Monday nights in March. It is because of this that we wonder if we’d be seeing a renewal for season 3 pretty early during the season 2 run — or even before it premieres! If the show is to keep the same summer filming timeframe that it had last year, an early renewal may be necessary. That would be the thing that would allow for Fellowes to prepare scripts in time; we suppose that he could start up in anticipation of a renewal, but he’d likely have to know that HBO is strongly considering it.

The last thing that the network should want is some huge hiatus between season 2 and season 3, and that could happen if they wait a long time again to issue a renewal. We know that we’re waiting more than a year for season 2, and we don’t think that this needs to be a pattern for this particular series.

At the end of the day, remember that The Gilded Age is not some show with an elaborate post-production with CGI or something of that ilk that causes long delays. It can be turned around in a reasonable amount of time, at least depending on when the renewal comes in.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into The Gilded Age season 2 at HBO?

Do you think we could be getting some more news on the show’s long-term future soon? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







