Succession season 4 premiere date: The most cryptic tease

It makes all of the sense in the world to be excited about Succession season 4 at HBO — how in the world can you not be? This is the return of an extremely beloved show and we know already that there are reasons aplenty for hype. Just think about what we saw at the end of season 3!

Then, there is also the following tease in the event you haven’t seen it already: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson [Alexander Skarsgård] moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Just in case you are wondering, the cast of Succession seem to be just as hyped for you to see it as you are. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cousin Greg himself had a one-word tease to describe what lies ahead: “Banger.” Yeah, that’s pretty exciting, no?

Why hasn’t HBO revealed a date yet?

Clearly, they are waiting for the right venue and/or the best thing to accompany it. After all, we know that the show will be back at some point this spring, so we tend to think a little more news on the future is going to surface at just about any given moment. This is one of the network’s most-popular projects, and we do think it has gotten increasingly popular over time. This could set the stage for the season 4 premiere getting off to the best ratings that we have had a chance to see so far!

