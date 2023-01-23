Succession season 4 premiere date talk, Jeremy Strong news

The wait is still ongoing for a Succession season 4 premiere date over at HBO. We’d hoped for an announcement alongside The Last of Us and yet, that hasn’t quite happened. The reporting still suggests that the show is coming this spring, so we are still at a point where we are anticipating some more news on the future any day now.

Would it be great to have a little bit more in the way of specific insight on the story? Sure, but while we wait for that, it is great to get some more insight on Kendall Roy via Jeremy Strong. The actor’s choices as the character have long been a point of discussion, mostly in how he dives into the role in a way few other performers do. You can call it method acting or whatever else you want, but the results do speak for themselves.

How far does Strong take things? In a recent interview with W Magazine, he confirmed that he personally picks out and/or lives in some of Kendall’s clothes during production:

“I don’t know if it’s a skill or secret, but fashion is a passion … I pick out all the wardrobe for Kendall Roy, my character in ‘Succession,’ and I live in those clothes when we’re shooting the show. The clothes maketh the man, and aesthetics are so personal.”

This is a pretty unusual practice for any actor to do on a big-budget show, which often has a team of costumers working on all of this stuff behind the scenes. (We do tend to think that Strong still collaborates with many of them.) We do get that it’s another way that Jeremy is committed to the craft, and he will take Kendall into some pretty interesting directions moving forward. Just think about where we left off at the end of season 3! The character is now exiled in some ways from his father’s empire, but he can at least work with Shiv and Roman, if he wants.

Personally, we tend to think we’ll see Succession return at some point this April. It may be wishful thinking, but we are hoping for the best.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

