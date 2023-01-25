1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: All the action to come

When 1923 season 1 episode 5 arrives on Paramount+, the story is going to push forward quickly. We don’t think that will prove to be much of a surprise.

After all, just consider for a moment what we saw on this past episode! With danger now lurking around Dutton Ranch at every corner and with Jacob barely alive, it makes sense for Spencer to return home. That’s especially the case now that he’s actually seen the letter from Cara, which was actually written months before he saw it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

We don’t think it’s going to come as much of a shock that Spencer is going to embark on a journey back to America alongside his new love Alex — after all, the trailer for the February 5 return indicated that things were not going to be easy. One or both of them could die, especially since we’re in an era where there was less protection from harsh conditions and travel was not all that easy.

So is Spencer going to spend a lot of time contemplating a return to the ranch, and debating if he could do it? Not so much. Speaking to TVLine, actor Brandon Sklenar (who plays the character) noted that the moment 1923 comes back, you will see Spencer kick things off:

“I can say that he immediately takes action to getting home … It doesn’t get easier for anybody, I can say that, in classic Taylor Sheridan fashion.”

The long hiatus is largely being used to polish up the remaining four episodes this season, and we tend to think that Spencer’s story probably needs more attention in post-production than most others. Remember the multiple locations we’ve seen the guy in so far! He’s had as epic a four-episode arc as virtually anyone within the greater Yellowstone universe.

Related – What else will we get from 1923 prior to it coming back on the air?

What do you want to see from Spencer’s story as we move further into 1923 season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







