1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: News coming this weekend?

We all know that 1923 season 1 episode 5 is coming to Paramount+ before too long — even though it’s already been a tough wait. Having a midseason hiatus is certainly frustrating to a lot of fans out there, but we do think we’re getting into the home stretch of it now.

After all, consider this: The show is just over a week and a half away! We do think the streaming service will start ramping up the promotion soon, and we just have to sit back and wonder some of what that will end up looking like.

Are we going to be getting some more news this weekend about the February 5 return of Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast? Let’s just say we’d be surprised if that doesn’t happen. Given how huge the Yellowstone prequel is already for the streaming service, it makes sense for them to do at least something more to hype up the future. Remember here, after all, that it doesn’t even have to be anything big. They could do something as simple as just sharing a new sneak peek or a thirty-second teaser. They may just need to remind viewers that the series is 100% coming back, and that this isn’t some super-long hiatus. They may also need to get some subscribers back who canceled over the past few weeks.

What other reveals are we expecting?

We do think that at some point in the near future, we are going to get an episode title and a few photos for what lies ahead. We’d love a synopsis, but Paramount+ hasn’t put those out for every single episode. With that, we don’t want to give ourselves any false expectations for what we could see or not see! We just want more teases of the action and drama to come around the ranch — and for Spencer as he makes it back there.

When do you think we are going to learn a little bit more about 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+?

