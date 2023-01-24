Big Sky season 4: Show EP on possible renewal at ABC

At the time of this writing, it still remains unclear if we’re going to be seeing a Big Sky season 4 renewal are not. Are we hopeful? Sure, but that doesn’t mean that anything is altogether guaranteed at the moment.

The biggest thing that we can say, at least for now, is that ABC has yet to decide about the show’s future — if they have, they haven’t talked to the series’ own producers about it! In speaking on this subject to TV Guide in a recent interview, here is what EP Elwood Reid had to say:

We’ll be in the same situation we were in last year—on the bubble, waiting to hear from ABC about whether they want more of this. I think the thing that excited me about this season was calling it Deadly Trails and telling one story and then adding the crime of the week. I think it’s a really successful formula for the show that we finally found. So the answer to that question is, we’ve got a lot of ideas. We’ve got one particularly fun, big storyline that involves a lot of our favorite characters.

I love this show, and I’ve had so much fun writing it. … The original cut [of the finale] came in at 75 minutes, and we had to go down [to 42], so we had a lot to say. These characters are so fun, and this world that David [E.] Kelley created is really fun, so I’ve got tons of material to keep going if ABC wants us to do that. We just haven’t heard anything at all. It’s a little early right now.

Odds are, we’ll start to hear something more definite when we get around to April or early May. It definitely feels like there are a lot more stories to tell in the Big Sky world, especially if the writers want to deepen things for Jenny and Beau. The live ratings, unfortunately, weren’t exactly spectacular for season 3. A big part of the show’s future could end up being dependent on how this show fared both in terms of DVR numbers and also streaming over on Hulu. It is true, after all, that the majority of people watch TV after the fact these days; we’ll have to see how that plays into an eventual ABC decision.

