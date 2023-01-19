Is Jensen Ackles leaving Big Sky? The fate of Beau Arlen

Is Jensen Ackles leaving Big Sky following the end of Wednesday night’s finale? Going into the episode, of course we are worried! How can we not be? There are a couple of big reasons for concern.

First, remember the promo for the finale, which showed that Beau Arlen may sacrifice his life for the sake of his daughter. It would certainly be the sort of big, jaw-dropping moment that this show is known for the vast majority of the time. Also, it’s worth noting that Ackles reportedly signed a one-year deal to be a part of this show. That never tends to make us feel all that great that a major character is going to be sticking around for the long-term. We also tend to think personally that Jensen is going to be in demand for a number of different projects — remember that prior to joining this show, he was also a part of The Boys. He’s had himself a rather great run the past year and because of that, the world could really be his oyster here.

Still, nothing was confirmed entering the finale and with that, we’re going to watch and see how some things play out here.

