Euphoria season 3 premiere date: The long production process

Over the past few days, the internet has started to run amok with some stories that Euphoria season 3 will start filming next month — even though, technically, this has been out there for a good while. Given that dates are almost always subject to change, we’re still somewhat-hesitant to say that anything is confirmed until we start to hear the news in some sort of official capacity.

Now, we do think there’s an inevitable question that is going to come along with all of this: If we are going to see Zendaya and the rest of the cast back at work next month, why are we going to wait so long to see the show back on HBO? Remember for a moment here that most of the discussion out there suggests that we’re going to be waiting until 2024 to see new episodes air.

Given that this show only does eight episodes a season, we understand why you may think there would be a reasonably fast turnaround. However, that’s before you remember that Sam Levinson is the sole visionary behind many of these, and he is also not someone who ever feels much of a proclivity to rush some things along here. He is find to take his time developing these, and we’ve certainly heard before that each episode can take close to a month to make. This would all explain further why a January 2024 premiere makes sense, especially since all of these episodes have a lengthy post-production process tied to them, as well.

Now before you throw up your hands in protest of this news, there is something important to remember here: Isn’t it better to wait for something good than be frustrated that the produced rushed something if the quality wasn’t quite there? We’ll always take the former.

Now, let’s just hope that we get a few more bits of pieces of news before too much longer…

Do you think we are actually going to see Euphoria season 3 premiere early next year on HBO?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

