Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Any joy ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared for Euphoria season 3 on HBO, we should note that we’re entering a rather big month! All reports out there currently suggest that production will be underway in February, which means that we could start to get a little more news on what lies ahead.

Of course, the real operative word here is “could,” as we recognize fully that as of right now, nothing is guaranteed and this show is as secretive as any that you are going to find out there. Still, it’s necessary that cameras start rolling so we can start to map out what the next several months are going to look like, especially when it comes to eventually getting a premiere date.

(For everyone out there currently wondering, the easiest assumption for us to make right now is that we are going to see the show back when we get around to January or February of next year — think in terms of a similar window to what we had in 2021 with season 1.)

Since the actors aren’t in production as of yet, many of the teases they’re able to offer up are ambiguous at best. For example, just check out what Storm Reid (who plays Rue’s younger sister Gia) told Screen Rant about what she hopes we’ll be able to check out:

“Gia, I hope that you get to smile. I hope you get to laugh. I hope you get some ice cream or something … My overarching hope for season three is just more levity, more joy, more grace. I think we have covered the entire spectrum of emotions in Euphoria over the last two seasons, so hopefully season three is a little less heartbreaking.”

We certainly think that there is some more room for joy within the Euphoria world … but there could still be heartbreak on the other side.

