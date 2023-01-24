Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8: Big ending ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8 on Paramount+ in a matter of days, there is a lot to think about.

So where should we begin here? Well, we really think it comes down to one major question: How big of an ending we’re going to get to this story.

One of the most important things to remember right now is that we are three episodes away from the finale. That isn’t that long of a wait! It also means that the story is going to have to move quickly, and we mean that especially when it comes to the resident Big Bad here in Elias Voit. The Sicarius plotline has moved along at a steady pace, and we tend to think that a certain part of episode 8 will serve to bring the BAU closer to figuring things out. Unless this character turns into a two or three-season Big Bad (which feels unlikely), there may be a certain desire to wrap up this arc in the finale. There is some work that may need to be done before we can get there.

So, based on everything we just said, it feels very much likely that any potential cliffhanger in episode 8 will be tied to Sicarius. We’d have no problem if they went in a different direction, though, especially since there are some other personal stories that have been going on for a good while — take the sudden relationship between Garcia and Tyler Green, or what has been happening as of late between JJ and Will. We wouldn’t be shocked at all if we start to move in a direction with these stories where we get some sort of major movement in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

