The Good Doctor season 6 episode 11 spoilers: ‘The Good Boy’

Want to know some more information on The Good Doctor season 6 episode 11 following what you saw tonight on ABC?

Well, we should start off this piece by noting that the folks at the network really aren’t giving that much away here in advance! All we can say is that “The Good Boy” is the title for this particular episode, and we tend to think that you’ll see more personal drama for Shaun and Lea to go along with big cases at the St. Bonaventure Hospital. Unfortunately, the network hasn’t released many other details in advance of tonight’s episode, but we at least know there’s not a hiatus right around the corner! One of the reasons why we had such a long break over the holidays was so that we could get a long run alongside The Bachelor.

For those wondering, there is one other The Good Doctor episode that we can pin down already: The backdoor pilot for the spin-off The Good Lawyer, which is currently set for early March. If viewers really respond to it, who knows? There’s a chance that it could be a part of the 2023-24 schedule.

Related – Get more news on The Good Lawyer, including who will star in the project

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 episode 11 over on ABC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







