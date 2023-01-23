The Neighborhood renewed for a season 6 at CBS!

Mere hours from a new episode airing on CBS, the network has confirmed that The Neighborhood season 5 is far from the end of the road.

Today, we got official confirmation that there will be a season 6 coming during the 2023-24 season, and that comes on the heels of some solid ratings stability for the sitcom. So far, season 5 is down less than 5% in total viewers from season 4, and that’s only accounting for live numbers. We tend to think that pairing The Neighborhood / Bob Hearts Abishola with NCIS last season has been good for both shows, and there does seem to be an amount of relative stability here now.

In a statement confirming the good news, here is what CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact … From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season.”

When will season 6 premiere?

It’s far too early to say anything on that for sure, but we tend to think late September or early October are both reasonable guesses. We wouldn’t imagine any huge shifts when it comes to a premiere date or a timeslot; the early renewal, at least to us, signals that the network is really happy with what they’ve got going on at the moment. With that in mind, we tend to think they’ll be reluctant to make any other big, sweeping changes.

For now, let’s just celebrate that there’s nothing to worry about the rest of the season — also, there are plenty of episodes left before the finale!

What do you think about The Neighborhood getting an early season 6 renewal at CBS?

