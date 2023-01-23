The Neighborhood season 5 episode 12 return date at CBS

Want to see The Neighborhood season 5 episode 12 return date following the events of tonight’s new episode? Given that we’ve had a nice run the past couple of weeks, of course it makes sense to want something more as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in with a dose of bad news: We are going to have a temporary break in the action. Next week, you won’t be seeing Cedric the Entertainer and the rest of the cast back with something more. Instead, the plan is for The Neighborhood to return on Monday, February 6. That is where we will kick off what will hopefully be another run of episodes, stuffed full of fun content from start to finish.

So why put the comedy on a break, especially since it only came back from one last week? It has to do a lot with the aforementioned month of February. This is sweeps, and with that it’s a time in which major networks like to load up on as many episodes as humanly possible. We’re going to see this across the board with CBS, so it is not just limited to this one show.

The one unfortunate thing is that as great as it would be to have some more news on what lies ahead in two weeks, unfortunately that isn’t quite out there. In general, we would expect something at least fairly similar to what we’ve seen so far. There have been a number of big changes that have coursed through this season for Calvin and others, at least in terms of the fabric of the show. They’ve always done a good job of evolving the ensemble, while still working to stay true to who they are at their core.

Hopefully, in addition to more details on the future, we learned today that we’re getting a season 6! How cool is that?

What do you most want to see on The Neighborhood season 5 episode 12 when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







