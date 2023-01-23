9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere spoilers: Carlos has a secret?

Can you believe that in just 24 hours, you are going to see the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere on Fox? This has been a long time coming, and of course there’s going to be a lot of big stuff right away when the show is back!

So where can we start things off right now? Well, for starters, we’re going to have an opportunity to see yet another massive crisis hit Austin! Of course, within this show it feels like it and Los Angeles are subject to near-constant disasters … not that this should be much of a surprise. There’s a lot of dramatic stuff that will happen within this, but then you also have to remember that we’re going to see an emotional storyline for TK and Carlos, as well. It’s fantastic to know that the two of them are engaged and starting to plan for their future, but is there something coming up that is causing a last-minute snag? We do have to be fearful based on some of what we’re hearing.

For a few more details right now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 1 synopsis:

Captains Strand and Vega along with the members of the 126 are called into action to a county fair when a “Derecho,” a series of fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms hit Austin, causing hurricanic and tornadic-force winds, heavy rains, flash floods and a wide path of destruction. Owen’s newfound passion for motorcycling puts him on a potentially dangerous path. Tommy has the potential for a romance when she meets an attractive single father (guest star D.B. Woodside). And as T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding, a secret from Carlos’ past may stand in their way to happiness in the all-new “The New Hotness” season premiere episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, Jan. 24 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-401) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We should note that we’d be very surprised if the writers actually wanted to break TK / Carlos up. Whatever this problem is, they should be able to get past it … even if it takes time.

Related – Check out a new trailer now all about the show and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







