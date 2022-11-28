9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 promo: It’s raining frogs!

The premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 is coming onto Fox come January 17; what better time than the present than to set the stage?

Tonight, don’t be altogether surprised if you see a new promo for what is coming up next on the spin-off, especially when it comes to disasters, surprises, and big character moments. It’s ironic that the premiere of this show could be featuring a situation not that different from 9-1-1 proper, one where a storm is at the center of the action. With the spin-off it could be a thunderstorm that causes it to … rain frogs? Seriously, that may be happening.

One of the things that we’ve come to know this franchise for over the years is the rare ability to be able to create situations that are both over the top and yet, could still happen in the right environment. This is going to be a crazy premiere and in a way, it should set up a crazy season after the fact. Just remember with this show in particular that there is always so much more going on here beyond just the rescues; this is a lot about the people, and there’s a reason why so many people have become invested in characters like TK and Carlos.

This season will almost certainly help to tide people over between the first and second halves of 9-1-1 season 6, but beyond just that, we’re already anticipating that it’s going to bring some rather awesome stuff to the table in its own right. Let’s just hope that it lives up to expectations; we honestly just wish it was coming early in January. Why are they making us wait for so long?

You can watch the first season 4 promo now over at TVLine.

