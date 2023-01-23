The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: What does HBO want?

As we get closer to The Gilded Age season 2 over on HBO, that does lead (of course) to more questions. Take, for starters, what it is that the network really wants from the period drama as we move forward — both in terms of an announcement and their schedule at large.

We recognize fully that there may be people out there either upset or confused that there isn’t much news on the future of the series as of yet, and for good reason. Just remember at the moment that season 1 premiered much earlier in the year than season 2 is going to, and that could lead a good bit of patience and/or a lot of other emotions from the general public. We know that more episodes have already been filmed; it’s just a matter of when HBO wants to get them on the air.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we would expect. We tend to think at the moment that the powers-that-be will really start to make a big promotional push when we get around to March, mostly because that’s a great opportunity to pair previews of the period drama with another one in Perry Mason. The Matthew Rhys drama will probably wrap up before The Gilded Age comes back, but these two could allow HBO to have a solid amount of Monday-night programming until at least the summer. (We’re hoping to see the latter show come back in May.)

Is there any chance that the network moves The Gilded Age to Sundays, a.k.a. more prime-time real estate? We understand the interest that could be out there for that, but we have a hard time imagining that we’re going to see it. There are a few things that are worth remembering here. Take, for starters, that HBO’s Sunday lineup is already packed; also, this show has already proven that it can do well on Mondays.

In a bizarre way, the timeslot doesn’t even matter as much as it used to. What really does is just that people continue to check out the show no matter what, and we remain fairly confident that this is going to continue to happen.

