The Bachelor spoilers: Is Zach Shallcross engaged?

Following the new season of The Bachelor premiering tonight, can we expect an engagement for star Zach Shallcross? Is this a crazy thing to really hope for at this point?

When you think about the past few seasons of this franchise, there is one way to describe them: Messy. We have seen some love stories — technically, Matt James is still with Rachael from his season. However, a lot of other relationships have not worked out, and that includes Clayton and Susie from this past season of the show.

Going into every edition of The Bachelor, we do tend to understand there’s a lot of pressure on every lead to propose. Even if nobody tells them that they have to, said pressure is still understandably there. You know what America is going to be rooting for!

At the time of this writing, Zach has yet to actually confirm an engagement is at the end of the season, but there are a lot of reasons to hope for it. Take, for starters, the various teases that this is a very “emotional” upcoming batch of episodes — that tends to make us think that we’re not going to get something as heavy on ridiculous, over-the-top drama and instead some difficult choices. ABC is also promoting the season almost as a more traditional one for the franchise. We’re not saying that Zach and his final rose recipient will be together forever, but we think that a more straightforward ending is likely coming at the end of this season. The real test for any relationship on this show is how they survive being out of the show bubble, and unfortunately, that’s not an easy thing to get an answer on in advance. It’s an impossible thing to prepare for!

Related – Get some more news on tonight’s The Bachelor premiere right now!

What are you hoping to see from Zach Shallcross as the star of The Bachelor this season?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other news that you will not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







