The Bachelor premiere spoilers: Zach Shallcross & limo entrances!

The premiere of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross is just a handful of days away! Are you ready for what lies ahead here?

The biggest event on Monday night is going to be the limo entrances, mostly because this is where the women want to do their best to make a solid first impression. If you’ve seen this show for over a decade, you know exactly what lies ahead — there are going to be ridiculous introductions, including live animals, champagne, pick-up lines, and embarrassing moments.

Oh, and of course there is going to be drama. We’ve already seen in the preview over at this link that there will be some “friendly competition” right away. Somebody’s going to try to make a splash, and that may mean trying to cause some fighting amongst people in the house. We’ve seen people do this before and yet, we rarely ever think it’s going to work out for them. (Sure, it has occasionally, but it’s rare.)

What this preview reminds us of mostly is that Zach is going to need a discerning idea throughout the season in order to better determine who is there or not there for the right reasons, and trying to figure this out will not be the easiest thing in the world for him to do. We still believe that almost everyone is on this show exclusively for fame, mostly because if they weren’t, they wouldn’t subject themselves to this experience. You just need to find people who are present for both fame and the attention that comes with being a part of this franchise.

Oh, and we still wish that the show would quit calling Zach “Mr. Right Reasons” — it’s too cheesy, even for this franchise.

