The Bachelor spoilers: Zach Shallcross on ’emotional’ season

Want to know something interesting about Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor premiering tomorrow night on ABC? Well, it begins with this: It’s actually not being promoted for the drama that you can expect to see throughout. We’ve heard time and time again hosts proclaim that the “most dramatic season ever” is ahead; yet, that is not the case here.

Based on everything we’re seeing with this show right now, Zach is framing his upcoming season in a very different way. Just take a look at some of what he had to say in a recent People Magazine interview:

“It might not be the most dramatic season, but it’s the most emotional season that they’ve ever had … But that’s not to say that this season will not have some drama. There’s no shortage of drama … [There] was a few instances where I think everyone could have handled something better, [but] I handled everything the way that felt right. I was following what was right for my heart and my gut.”

What do we take away from this comment? We tend to think that Zach struggles with a lot of the decisions that he makes along the way here, but we’re actually hopeful for a more conventional finale. We’d be rather surprised if this time around there was some roller-coaster at the end where he flip-flops or his pick for the final rose tries to leave early. We can’t speak to whether or not this is going to be able to help The Bachelor, as the reason for the series’ recent struggles has more to do with viewer erosion and more competition in the reality-dating space. We don’t think that Zach has a lot of buzz around him right now as a lead, but that may not matter that much in the end; come a month from now, the show will be more about the women than anything else.

