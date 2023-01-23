Outlander season 7 premiere date: Another wait begins…

There is no denying at this point that the past seven days were huge for the Outlander world, and not just when it comes to season 7.

After all, consider this: A few days ago, it was officially revealed that the series has been renewed for a season 8, but also that it would be the final season. Meanwhile, we also learned that the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been officially greenlit. This is all great news for the long-term future, but it doesn’t do a lot for answering the question in front of us: When is season 7 actually going to premiere? What in the world is going on here?

Well, let’s just say that there’s most likely another wait coming for us to get some additional news on the show and the future. We don’t think that the powers-that-be are going to rush anything along here, largely because they have no real reason to do so. If we’re really not going to be seeing the next, sixteen-episode season until the summer, they will most likely be patient getting the next batch of news out there. Also, if they had any intention of sharing a premiere date for the upcoming episodes in a reasonable amount of time, we probably would’ve gotten some more news last week. That didn’t happen, even if we wanted it to.

Ultimately now, we’re in a spot where we are left to wonder how and when a proper date will be revealed … and we tend to think there’s a likely outcome to all of this. If we had to wager a guess, it is that we’ll learn something more about the future when we get around to March or April. That is two or three months before the start of a show, and that’s a good timeline for most premiere-date announcements.

Whenever we do have some news on a date, let’s hope it comes with something else, whether it be a teaser or some key art. There’s a lot to be excited about!

Related – Why is Outlander ending with season 8? A deeper investigation

When do you think we are going to see Outlander season 7 premiere over on Starz?

When do you think the premiere date is going to be announced? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







