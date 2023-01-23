Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC, back from hiatus?

Is Quantum Leap new tonight over on NBC? We know that we are more than a little excited to dive back into this fun and super-twisty world. Of course, we want it to happen as soon as possible! This is, of course, what most TV fans tend to want.

The unfortunate news here is that when it comes to the classic-TV revival-of-sorts, there’s nothing new just yet. This is the second straight week that Quantum Leap has been on hiatus but luckily, we know that it will be back around before long! Season 1 episode 11 titled “Leap. Die Repeat.” is airing on January 30, and you can see the synopsis below, in the event that you haven’t already:

01/30/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Ben leaps into one of five people in an elevator at a 1962 nuclear reactor, he must figure which one triggers a bomb that kills them all. Each time the bomb goes off, he leaps into another one of them an hour earlier and the scene resets on a loop. TV-PG

So why are we getting another hiatus here? Well, the reason for this is actually rather simple: It has a great deal to do with February sweeps. This is an all-important time for most major networks, and you want to in theory have as many episodes saved for it as humanly possible. The January 30 installment can be a precursor to some of those, and taking this week off allows the post-production crew the time to bank a few more in advance. It does take a little while to edit and put together some of these stories behind the scenes!

As for what we’re most interested in seeing in this episode, it is mostly variations on the time-loop premise established above. This can be a really hard story to pull off, but those that are well-executed are almost always the most fun!

Related – Did you know that Quantum Leap already has a season 2 renewal?

