Quantum Leap renewed for season 2 over at NBC!

In the midst of a lot of bad cancellations today, it’s at least nice to have great news about Quantum Leap.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, NBC has made the decision to greenlight the revival-of-sorts of the classic time-travel series for another batch of episodes. The show has been especially solid for the network in terms of streaming and, clearly, they see a lot of value in it moving forward. Raymond Lee has shown to be an incredible lead, and we’re still holding out hope for a Scott Bakula cameo at some point.

In a statement, here is what Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had to say on the subject:

“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life … As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know Quantum Leap will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

Quantum Leap is currently in the midst of its midseason hiatus, but you can expect to see it return early next year. The show has already accelerated its story in a number of ways. After all, Lee’s character of Ben has already made a number of big revelations about his past, and that includes the relationship that he had with Addison prior to his first leap. The series has done a good job of showing love for the source material; it is set after the events of the original show, and has worked as much as possible to incorporate some of that lore into the story it is trying to tell. After all, Sam Beckett is still missing somewhere out there…

What do you think about Quantum Leap getting a season 2 renewal?

