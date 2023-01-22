Your Honor season 2 episode 3 promo: Can Michael get out?

Your Honor season 2 episode 3 is going to be coming to Showtime in just one week’s time and of course, things are going to be more intense than ever. How can they not? We’re talking about a world with extremely high stakes, danger, and a main character who is still struggling with a reason to move forward.

When you think intently about Bryan Cranston’s character of Michael, you still find a man who is fundamentally lost. Sure, Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez) wants him to get intel from the inside, but he doesn’t think that he can do it. As a matter of fact, he pleads in a preview for episode 3 to let him go and stop this operation, but her response is rather chilling. Since when does he have any choice? Remember where Michael was at the start of the season. This operation may give him a purpose, but we’re not altogether sure that he’s really looking for that right now. He may not be looking for anything other than the end.

Can we see a transformation within this man throughout season 2? It’s possible, just as it is possible that any man, in theory, can become someone different over time. It’s just not going to be easy, but we think that redemption is one of the central themes of this story. That doesn’t mean that there will be a happy ending per se, but that idea is theoretically there.

Given that we are only two episodes into the season, prepare for things to get SO much worse. This could be a downward spiral for Michael for the next several weeks; if there ever is any sort of chance at a different future for him, we don’t envision it coming until close to the end.

