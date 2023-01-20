Your Honor season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A major confession

Are you ready to see Your Honor season 2 episode 3? Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for another week to see it!

As we do approach this particular episode, there are a couple of things that we know. For starters, Bryan Cranston’s character of Michael is out of prison, but that doesn’t mean he is out of the woods. We know already that there are a lot of different hurdles and obstacles still in front of him — and, of course, there’s a chance he gets killed along the way. Tensions are about to come to a full boil all across the board, and in particular we could be seeing a tenuous situation like no other with Michael and Jimmy at the center of it.

To get a few more details all about that, go ahead and check out the season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Michael resists a request from Fia, but Olivia pushes him to exploit a newfound connection; Little Mo’s deal goes sour, leaving Eugene to pick up the pieces; a face-off between Michael and Jimmy results in a startling confession.

One of the things that we really expect to be a cornerstone of this episode (and really, much of the rest of the season) is the inner humanity of the Michael character. We’re talking about someone who has made some grave mistakes and of course, we know the weight that exists on him because of it. He has to figure out what the reason for him to live and keep fighting will be, and that’s what makes the whole of this season so ambiguous. Who out there can say they know with confidence anything that is going to be coming up next, let alone how the story story is going to end further on down the road?

