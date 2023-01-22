Billions season 7 premiere date: News during Your Honor?

Are we going to have a chance to learn a Billions season 7 premiere date at some point during Your Honor season 2? It goes without saying that we’d like it! Whether or not we get it, however, remains to be seen.

What we can say here, first and foremost, is that the Paul Giamatti drama is already in production on new episodes so at the very least, that’s not something that you have to worry about. Instead, more of the attention can be focused on when the show is actually coming back. Showtime hasn’t said all that much on the subject as of yet and honestly, they could continue to stay quiet on it for at least a little while.

If it wasn’t apparent to anyone already, Billions is almost certainly not coming back this winter; heck, it may not even be back in the spring! We don’t envision the premium-cable network airing season 7 while the Bryan Cranston drama is airing; meanwhile, we’d be shocked if it comes on simultaneously alongside season 2 of Yellowjackets, which is premiering on March 24. Maybe they could overlap a couple of weeks closer to the end of that season, but that’s more or less it.

So with all of this in mind, we’d be pleasantly surprised if we hear anything definite on Billions season 7 over the next month, if not longer. We are most likely looking at either a late spring or early summer launch, and it could be later depending on what happens with The Chi.

We hope that the season proves worth the wait, and of course, we also would like to get a better sense of the long-term future before too long. A show like this isn’t built to last forever, and a lot of landmark Showtime dramas (other than Shameless) tend to be wrapped up around season 8.

