Is East New York new tonight on CBS with season 1 episode 12?

Is East New York new tonight on CBS? We’ve had a couple of season 1 installments already the past couple of weeks, so we don’t think anyone out there should be altogether shocked that we’d want something more now.

Unfortunately, this is where we DO have to issue a rather-cruel reminder that we’re not going to get it tonight … and the wait could actually last for a few more weeks, as well. At the time of this writing, we do not expect the police drama back until Sunday, February 19.

Why that long? Well, let’s just say that it’s pretty common for CBS Sunday-night shows to have a long hiatus in late January / early February, and there are a few different factors that play into it. Just think along the lines here of NFL playoff games and awards shows creating WAY too much ratings competition. The network obviously wants East New York to succeed and get a season 2 — which it hasn’t been confirmed for as of yet. With that in mind, the best thing that they can do is exercise a little bit of patience and keep watching! Also, be grateful that CBS isn’t putting the show on at a time when viewers would be choosing something else instead. (Some would still watch East New York, but that can’t be guaranteed for everyone!)

We are still a little too far away for the network to have a full synopsis for the next installment (season 1 episode 12), but we expect that over the next week or two. After all, it does only benefit them to get more news out there in advance!

Also, remember that this show does have a full-season order, so there is a ton of great stuff still coming!

