East New York season 1 episode 12 return date over at CBS

Following tonight’s big installment, are you curious to learn the East New York season 1 episode 12 return date at CBS? As you would imagine, there’s a lot to dive in and discuss here!

Where do we start? Well, with the bad news that you will be waiting a while to see the police drama back. Let’s just map things out for a moment. There is no new installment set for next week, as the show would be forced to go up against a ton of NFL football. The week after (January 29), there is the AFC Championship Game. The week after that (February 5) is the Grammys, and then on February 12, you have the Super Bowl!

In the end, all of this should make it pretty clear that we’re not seeing the cast and crew back until you get around to Sunday, February 19. This is the night that The Equalizer is confirmed to return and while there’s no 100% confirmation on East New York as of yet, it’s fair to make this assumption. The show already has a full-season order, so you don’t have to worry about some sort of early finale in the near future.

Because we are still so far away from the next new episode airing, unfortunately we are in a spot where there is no synopsis yet for the next episode; hopefully, we’ll get a better sense of the story ahead over the next couple of weeks.

We should point out here, of course, that we remain very-much interested, as well, in whether or not we’re going to be getting a season 2 renewal. We’ve got reasons to be hopeful based on the ratings so far, but we’ve known for a long time to not take a show’s run for granted. Anything could happen at any point!

