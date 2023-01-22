Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? New season 3 episode 8 hint

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We know that as of late, we have been stuck in one of the most painful hiatuses out there. Of course, it’s one that we’d love to be on the other side of at this point!

So do we have good news within this piece? Well, we’d personally consider it to be somewhat mixed. The bad news is that, once again, there is no new episode of that show tonight. However, we are also inching towards the end of this hiatus! The plan is for the show to come back on February 19, and this past week CBS officially released more info on what lies ahead. Just check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

“He Ain’t Heavy” – Mel engages in a tense family reunion when she and her disapproving sister (Camilla Mana) race against the clock to save their brother Edison (Travis Salter) after he’s abducted. Also, as the team unravels the motivation behind Edison’s kidnapping, Mel grapples with the fallout of her argument with McCall about training Delilah, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, our hope is that Mel and McCall are able to mend some fences, especially since they’re going to need each other moving forward. Mel could obviously use Robyn’s help to find her brother, and Robyn needs someone like her in her corner. If the two are not fully working with each other, we tend to think that it weakens both of them immensely.

Rest assured that once we get to the other side of this episode, there should be new episodes every week for a good while. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for some great stuff!

Is there anything you are especially hoping to see entering The Equalizer season 3 episode 8 on CBS?

