Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Where is season 3?

Is The Equalizer new tonight over on CBS? We know that the Queen Latifah series has been on hold for a rather long time now, but is it finally back?

On paper, it makes all the sense in the world that we would be seeing more of the show … but that is not actually the case here. Instead, the network is planning to keep this hiatus going until Sunday, February 19 — and we say that knowing full well that both NCIS: Los Angeles and East New York are back on the air tonight.

So what makes The Equalizer different from those two shows? Well, for starters, the series operates with a slightly different episode order — meaning that there are going to be weeks where the other two aforementioned shows are on the air and it isn’t. In general, we tend to think that the network wants to ensure that when it comes back, it ends up airing a ton of consecutive stories without any sort of major interruptions. That probably helps from a momentum standpoint, but it doesn’t take away any frustrations that we have at the moment. Of course, we would just love to get more episodes of the show as soon as humanly possibly — all things considered, why wouldn’t we?

While we wait for what’s coming up, the biggest thing we’d say to prepare for is a story arc that could bring much of Robyn McCall’s team together like never before. Even though Mel seemed to be going rogue at the end of this past episode, we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be the way things are forever. There will be support at her side eventually, and we tend to think this will lead to some pretty intense storytelling as we move forward.

