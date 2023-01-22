Happy Valley season 3 episode 5 preview: The last before finale

As you get yourselves prepared for Happy Valley season 3 episode 5 on BBC One next week, you may feel a pit in your stomach. There are only two episodes left in this story, and that means that there could potentially be devastating around the corner.

Also, you should go ahead and note that the network is taking an unusual step in keeping the story for next week under wraps: They, as of press time, did not share an official synopsis. The world of Catherine Cahood remains a total mystery. It’s not as though they were sharing lengthy synopses for this season altogether, but they haven’t kept things totally up in the air.

Granted, at this point, do you really need more information about Happy Valley to be invested? This is more of a story about struggle, justice, and unraveling trauma. All of the themes of the first two seasons are here once more, and we want to hope that there’s at least some resolution at the end of the way. We’ve just always been aware of the fact that it is not guaranteed, and we could be left with a bittersweet feeling within the pit of our stomach.

Yes, it is very well possible that characters could die, or that not everyone is going to be happy with what Sally Wainwright puts together. That’s the nature of TV. The only thing that we can probably guarantee is that the ending of episode 5 will dovetail directly into the finale, and it’s hard to expect anything else from the show at this point. Since there are so few episodes, they will make the most of every single chapter.

