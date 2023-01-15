Happy Valley season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Even more suspicion…

As we get ourselves prepared in advance for Happy Valley season 3 episode 4 on BBC One next week, there are things to keep in mind. Take, for example, the fact that we are already halfway through this final chapter. That’s not something we necessarily want to think about, but it’s a reminder that Catherine is going to have to move quickly to ensure that justice is served.

Just like we have seen for the vast majority of this season, the network is not giving many details away for what lies ahead. All we can offer is the season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

As Tommy’s big day approaches, Catherine becomes suspicious, and Ryan finds a new way to defy her.

What we really take away from this more than anything else is a total loss of control, and this could end up defining the path leading up to the big finale. There’s only so much that Catherine can do is the entire world is spiraling out around her. It feels like this will be a huge episode for James Norton, who has done so much fantastic stuff since the first season of this show aired so many years ago.

Will anyone find peace at the end of this story?

For the time being, we really do consider this one of the major mysteries. What does creator Sally Wainwright want us to take away from all of this? We tend to think it’s fair to remember that this is a dark and intense world and we certainly think there’s a good chance at tragedy unfolding. However, we do think there could be a less-somber end to this story and those themes could echo through just the same.

