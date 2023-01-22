Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5: Trixie, Matthew’s story

As you prepare for Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5 arriving on BBC One next week, how should you get set? Another emotional story is ahead, and this one could have Trixie, Matthew, and even Matthew’s father involved.

When it comes to the latter character, this is going to be a tough story for him all across the board. There’s a lot of conflict between him and his father, so could this lead to conflict between him and Helen George’s character? We wouldn’t go that far, but there is a chance that she could be delivering some bad news his way.

To get some more news on this, plus some of the medical cases of the week, go ahead and check out the full Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5 synopsis below:

Nancy oversees the care of Jill Mellor and her newborn baby, Mylene, a child she has had out of wedlock with Spencer Wray, a young man from the West Indies. Jill and Spencer live with his kind-hearted mother, Florence. Not long after the birth, Spencer’s behaviour starts to raise concerns as it becomes increasingly erratic. Worried, Nancy calls on Dr Turner who refers Spencer for an urgent psychiatric review, but as Spencer’s condition deteriorates more rapidly, things take a very unexpected and shocking turn.

Dr Turner and Sister Veronica arrange a men’s health talk at the surgery to discuss male contraception and a new procedure, the vasectomy. At the same time, Dr Turner and Nurse Crane care for Annette Berkley, who has rheumatic heart disease and has gone against doctor’s advice and fallen pregnant again.

When Matthew’s father, Sir Brigham, visits Poplar, relations between father and son are somewhat frosty at best. Matthew’s opinion of Poplar is markedly different from his father’s, as he has grown fond of the area and its residents over recent years. Matthew wants to invest more money in the borough, whereas Sir Brigham wants to sell up. With relations at an all-time low, Trixie is left to deliver Matthew some heartbreaking news.

At this point, we have reached the halfway point of Call the Midwife season 12 — there’s a lot to be excited about with that, but it’s also bittersweet given that another long hiatus lie ahead of us.

