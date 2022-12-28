Call the Midwife season 12: Helen George on Trixie’s wedding!

As you prepare for Call the Midwife season 12 to premiere on BBC One, of course there is a lot of great stuff coming around the bend! That includes the wedding of Trixie and Matthew, which was set up further over the course of the Christmas Special.

So what can you expect for these two moving forward, especially leading up to the big day? Rest assured, there is going to be plenty of romance — but also still some struggles. This is a relationship that will have its fair share of ups and downs, which is precisely what Helen George notes to the Radio Times:

“There’s a passion to them. It’s not a sedate relationship. It’s never going to be easy. They challenge each other, and I think that’s why it works so well … It’s a stressful occasion. And especially because he lives in Chelsea and the family has titles and there’s a lot that goes with that, so I think it’s a big occasion and a huge thing to plan.”

Ultimately, you can argue that the relationship between these two characters is a microcosm for the series itself — you are going to see a number of struggles and hardships but at the end of the day, we think the real point of the series is deliver something that is positive and hopeful. We know that it makes us cry here and there, but the goal isn’t to leave us relentlessly sobbing for some sort of extreme period of time. We’ll have to wait and see precisely where things go as we move forward, since Trixie (of course) isn’t going to be the only major character who has an important storyline…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

