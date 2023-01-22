Succession season 4 premiere date: Another opportunity?

Is there another opportunity for news on a Succession season 4 premiere date announcement this weekend? It feels like it and yet, it’s all going to come down to what the folks over at HBO decide.

We should start this article off with what we know at present: The Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series is 100% coming back in the spring. That’s already confirmed, as it is that it will be eligible for the Emmys this summer. Between now and June 1, we’ll be watching more episodes … it’s a matter of when, and also a matter of when the network reveals it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Last week, we suspected that we could get a firm premiere date in a preview prior to The Last of Us’ series premiere, but HBO opted instead for a sizzle reel showing a lot of their upcoming shows. It’s a smart move, in retrospect, to get people engaged in just about every project that they have.

Now, you can argue that there’s a chance to get more specific. While it is FAR from guaranteed, don’t be shocked if we get a firm premiere date for either Succession or fellow spring series The White House Plumbers before The Last of Us season 1 episode 2 — there are only so many weeks left this winter to announce dates, and it makes at least some sense for the network to use their own programming to reveal it. It allows their own viewers to find out things first, and that gives you a feeling of being a part of an elite crowd. After that, you can start to allow the news to trickle out to everyone else.

Related – Was the sizzle reel a better option for The Last of Us season 1 episode 1?

What do you think the chances are that we get some Succession season 4 premiere date news over the weekend?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







