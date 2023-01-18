Succession season 4 premiere date: Why no Last of Us reveal?

Suffice it to say, we felt a little bit of disappointment when it came to Succession season 4 on this past weekend, and it had to do with what HBO revealed. Or, perhaps to be more specific, what they decided not to reveal at the end of the day.

For those curious, let’s provide some more context. Going into the weekend, our hope was that the premium-cable network was going to use The Last of Us in order to announce a premiere date for the Brian Cox – Jeremy Strong series. After all, it just made sense! This was as big of a platform as you were ever going to get to promote what lies ahead.

We suppose that technically, HBO did promote the upcoming fourth season in a way … but certainly not the way in which we anticipated. Rather than give us an exact premiere date, the network decided instead to just air a sizzle reel featuring a LOT of their upcoming shows. Why do that instead? They likely viewed this as an easy way to get a lot of attention out there for the bulk of their programming at once, and they can focus on individual dates later. It is, after all, already confirmed that you will be seeing season 4 at some point in the spring. That may reduce some pressure to narrow things down more than that.

Despite not getting specifics in the opening weekend, we still wouldn’t be surprised if we get premiere-date news at some point during the run of The Last of Us. There is, after all, a chance that this show premieres the week after the post-apocalyptic drama wraps up. It is either that or we end up seeing the premiere of The White House Plumbers in between.

Do you wish we got a Succession season 4 premiere date reveal alongside The Last of Us?

