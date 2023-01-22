Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Filming talk

If you are like us, we tend to think you’re more excited than ever to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere on Hulu. How can you not after this past week? We already knew that Paul Rudd was a part of the show this time around and now, you are adding Meryl Streep to the list.

So how long can you expect production to go on? We do know that it tends to take a little bit less time to make this show than the average one on a streaming service, mostly because 1) the episodes are shorter and 2) there are only so many per season.

For anyone out there who is feeling a little impatient, we thought it’d be a good idea to map out the timeline for a moment. Production for Only Murders in the Building season 3 started up earlier this month. This is about a month later than when season 2 started (think December 2021), and that means it could end up premiering a little bit later in the summer. However, a later start to filming should not negate the show coming back before we get around to September. The only reason we may be stuck waiting that long is in the event that the streaming service just decides to hold it back for whatever reason.

We do think one of the reasons why season 3 started when it did was in order to better facilitate a summer return, and we think that Hulu recognizes how important that is on a number of different levels. There are few other mysteries as immersive or fun as this one, and over the course of a few months in a relatively-quiet TV period there will be an opportunity for everyone to kick back and discuss a wide array of assorted theories.

