The Last of Us season 1 episode 2: The challenge ahead

Tomorrow night on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see The Last of Us season 1 episode 2 arrive — and of course, expectations are high.

From the moment that production started on this series, you can argue that it was the most anticipated video game adaptation of all time. Just think about what Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann were up against. The video-game version of The Last of Us is arguably one of the most well-told stories ever in the medium, and everyone out there wanted to see the world brought to justice. However, we know that there’s been criticism already, especially when it comes to leads Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal being advised to not play the games.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Mazin made it clear that almost all of the decisions during production were made to please fans of the original material, even if they may have some questions and concerns:

“[Fans] should be encouraged … It’s our job. It’s Neil’s job, and my job, to put all of Ellie and Joel on the page. We know Ellie and Joel completely. We know them inside and out, not only as they were manifested in such a beautiful way by [the characters’ in-game actors] Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, but just from the ground up as Neil thought it all through. And as he and I created these new versions.”

You’re going to see more of the relationship between these characters later this weekend with season 1 episode 2 — much of the pilot was about establishing the show’s version of the world. Now, we have a chance to see where things are going to development from here.

