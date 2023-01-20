The Last of Us season 1 episode 2: The schedule ahead

This weekend is going to bring The Last of Us season 1 episode 2 to HBO, and of course there is a ton to look forward to here! Just remember some of what we saw at the end of the pilot, and the potential to really see more of the Joel / Ellie dynamic play out.

We know that this episode will begin in earnest the journey at the heart of the show, one that will illuminate further Ellie’s true purpose and give Pedro Pascal’s character a greater understanding of both his life and also his ultimate value.

So what will the schedule look like beyond this? As some of you may be aware, there are nine episodes this season, and the plan seems to be to give us a new installment every week the rest of the way. According to a report from Harper’s Bazaar, that means that there will be an installment on February 12 a.k.a. Super Bowl Sunday. We wonder if HBO would release that episode early on HBO Max to accommodate for that; of course, schedules are always subject to change as well. The same goes for episode lengths, which will fluctuate heavily based on what the story dictates.

What is the finale date?

At present, it looks like the first season will wrap up on March 12, which would then open the door for another show whether that be The White House Plumbers or Succession season 4. We anticipate that this will be the season finale rather than the end of the series. After all, it seems as though a season 2 is inevitable based on 1) the source material and 2) the overall success of the show so far.

