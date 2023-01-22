Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 3 preview: Any peace?

As you prepare for Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 3 to arrive on Paramount+ in one week’s time, are you ready for more drama? Well, you should be given that drama is what this show does best.

On paper, maybe you can argue that there’s more of a presence around the prisoners and that could help … maybe. The thing is that Mike’s gotta figure out something, mostly because nothing has been easy on that front for him for quite some time. We don’t think that it’s ever going to get that much easier for him, either. He is well-aware of the fact that nothing is altogether stable and with one wrong move, the little progress that he’s made could crumble.

Then, of course there is the Iris side of things after that character spent a significant chunk of this past episode trying to find some sort of stable place to be. Is that going to change moving forward? Well, we can’t guarantee that. There is a reason why Mike wanted to get her out of town, but she resisted the idea. We tend to think that in general, this relationship will be rocky and at the center of much of what you see now the rest of the way.

For every move that Jeremy Renner’s character makes, it has been a step forward and then another step back. We wouldn’t expect anything to be fundamentally different as we move forward, so go ahead and expect something rather similar to what we are seeing already. This is a messy, dangerous world, and to think that on some level, episode 3 could still be the calm before the storm. Some of the bigger beats may still be coming down the line.

