Mayor of Kingstown season 2: Are there early season 3 ideas?

We recognize that we are only one episode into Mayor of Kingstown season 2 but even still, that won’t stop us from looking ahead! Is there a potential season 3 on the way for the Paramount+ drama?

It is true that the streaming service itself could wait weeks or even months to announce something more here. After all, they don’t have any reason to hurry things along! With that being said, the creative team always has to think a little further into the future. It’s the sort of thing that allows them to recognize where the story could go in the event that it comes back, and we remain hopeful that this one will.

In a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what co-creator Hugh Dillon had to say about another season, his work with Taylor Sheridan, and when production could theoretically begin:

Taylor and I have multiple ideas for multiple seasons. If everything went according to plan with Paramount+ and the rest of it, I would think that we’d start in August, September, maybe pre-production in the summer.

Beyond of course the show’s performance at Paramount+, there is suddenly another factor that goes into the future of Mayor of Kingstown — the status of star Jeremy Renner, who sustained serious injuries in a snow-plowing incident. Dillon notes that they will help him in whatever way they can, and we hope that he can get back on his feet and feeling good for the sake of his health first and foremost. After that, we’ll wait and see if there’s a chance for him to come back to this world once more.

For now, we anticipate that season 2 is going to bring us into the spring and by the end of it, Mike’s world will most likely never be the same.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to a Mayor of Kingstown season 3?

Beyond just that, what did you think of the season 2 premiere this week? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







