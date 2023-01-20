House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: News before filming?

We’re absolutely in the midst of a long wait for House of the Dragon season 2 to premiere on HBO down the road. Make no mistake that we 100% want the show back on the air this year! Unfortunately, we know already that this is not going to happen.

While the premium-cable network has not offered up all that much in the way of news about the show’s future, they did put us out of our misery when it comes to one thing: Clarifying that this is a 2024 release. There’s no sense in getting our hopes up. The only thing that we know is happening within the next two months is the start of season 2 production.

So are we going to be getting any news before March as to what lies ahead on the show? Of course, on paper it’d be fantastic to see something more on that subject. However, the odds are pretty darn unlikely that we’re actually going to see that.

The biggest thing to hope for

It’s ultimately rather simple: Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there’s some sort of casting news that emerges before cameras roll! We’re not sure that HBO will give away anything else. We do think, for the record, that the network has a good idea already as to when the show is going to come back in the new year; they probably just won’t say that publicly for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, that it doesn’t really benefit them to do so, and there is always also a chance that the date ends up changing. This is one of those occasions, ultimately, where it is better being secretive and not saying all that much at all.

