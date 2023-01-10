House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Any early plans?

The wait for a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date at HBO is going to be long and, at times, it could prove frustrating. We are over a year away from the show coming back, and the biggest thing to wonder over the next several weeks is rather simple: How willing is the network going to be when it comes to sharing news? Will they make some sort of big announcement as to when the show could be returning, or even when filming is going to be underway?

Over the next few months, let’s just say to expect very little — we wouldn’t go so far as to say full-on crickets, but there’s also not going to be some considerable amount of teases, either.

One of the big promotional strategies that the folks at the network like to employ is using one show in order to promote another. This is why it wouldn’t be a shock if we get some sort of Succession season 4 premiere date prior to The Last of Us, or something more on True Detective season 4 during Succession. This enables a lot of people to become aware about a project in a short period of time, and we don’t see them backing away from this trend anytime soon.

So what are the chances that we see something similar for House of the Dragon season 2 before True Detective or The Idol later this year? There’s at least a small chance that this is when we could learn an approximate premiere date or something in that vein; we’re just not sure that we’re going to be learning anything more than that for now. It would benefit the network to give us some updates on the next chapter of the show, but don’t anticipate some huge reveal until we get around to close to the end of the year. This is provided that the Game of Thrones prequel meets the presumed target of spring 2024.

