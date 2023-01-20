FBI: International season 2 episode 11: Is Forrester leaving?

As we prepare ourselves for FBI: International season 2 episode 11 on CBS next week, how concerned should we be for Scott Forrester? In a word, very.

When it comes to examining this situation, we really don’t think that it is altogether difficult. We saw at the end of this past episode that Luke Kleintank’s character was in a particularly desperate situation, one where he seems to be facing reassignment and yet, at the same time he refuses to go. He recognizes that being in this spot is very much cherished and with that in mind, he does not want to be forced out.

Of course, as you move into this particular episode you should be worried about rising tensions all around him and the very real/present danger that someone will try to push the right button to eject him from this spot altogether. We know how complicated this job is, and the hard part for Forrester is in the midst of all of these questions about his future employment, he’s also going to be taking on another case! That’s the sort of thing that comes with being on the Fly Team. He needs to show with his job that he can’t just be shuffled around, and we certainly think this could be one of the most dramatic and character-based episodes we’ve had in a while.

We also state the following leading into this episode: We really hope that Forrester’s doesn’t go anywhere, mostly because we’ve already seen some turnover with the entire FBI franchise. Just remember what we saw happen to Jess over on FBI: Most Wanted, and this wasn’t that long ago!

Related – Go ahead and see some other updates when it comes to FBI: International right now

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to Forrester moving into FBI: International season 2 episode 11 on CBS?

Share some of your thoughts and theories right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







