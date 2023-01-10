FBI: International season 2 episode 11 return date over at CBS

Following what you’re getting tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn the FBI: International season 2 episode 11 return date?

Obviously, it would be nice to get some more of the show in the near future, especially when you consider that it was only last week it came back from holiday hiatus! Alas, we will be waiting for at least a little while to see what’s coming up next — in particular, it appears that the next episode (titled “Someone She Knew”) will be coming on Tuesday, January 24. Want to learn more? Then just go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Someone She Knew” – The Fly Team races to find a kidnapped American teen in Austria as the clock ticks on Forrester’s reassignment, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The link between this case and Forrester is likely to be the most important when it comes to the long-term future, mostly because we’re still waiting to see where things stand with him down the road. Obviously, we’re hoping that we’re going to get some sort of resolution to this story that is satisfying — why wouldn’t we want that? Also, we don’t want anything that will lead to Forrester being away from the team for any span of time.

In general, this at least does feel like one of those episodes that is absolutely worth waiting for, and we’re just excited to see how things are going to unfold the rest of the way. Let’s just hope that we get that perfect combination of drama and backstory!

