The Mandalorian season 3 trailer sets record for Star Wars show

We obviously knew in advance that the enthusiasm for The Mandalorian season 3 was next level — how, we’ve learned to what extent.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the full trailer for the Disney+ generated 83.5 million viewers within 24 hours after premiering during the NFL wild-card playoff game on Monday night. This shattered the previous record for a Star Wars show at the aforementioned streaming service; the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi generated a good 58 million viewers.

Obviously, The Mandalorian is about as anticipated as a show in this world can be. It’s been years since the second season aired and while Din Djarin and Grogu played a role in The Book of Boba Fett, that was not exclusively their story. This show should bring people back to Disney+ and beyond just that, it could keep them excited for some other stuff that is coming up, as well; remember that later this year we’ll have a chance to see the much-anticipated Ahsoka, and there are other series coming set in this same world.

In addition to being a viewership monster for the streaming service, the powers-that-be recognize that this show also is a merchandising machine. There is so much that can be done across the board with “Baby Yoda” and the title character, and there may also be some future products already in the works beyond what else is out there.

One other thing worth noting

The success of this season 3 trailer makes it all the more likely that we’re going to see a season 4 renewal down the road. We already know that there are some plans behind the scenes for this already!

