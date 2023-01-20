Virgin River season 5 premiere date: The power of discovery

There are few things on Netflix as anticipated this summer as Virgin River season 5, especially since there is so much lead-up to it already!

Just think about it like this: We already know that filming wrapped up a couple of months ago. There honestly isn’t that much standing in between where we are now and the show coming back, other than more post-production and, of course, the streaming service figuring out when to actually give us more episodes.

We’ve said this before a handful of times, and it is still worth saying all over again: We don’t think we are going to see the series back until July, even if it would be great if it dropped earlier than planned. Why is this? It comes down to them not really needing to rush the premiere, but also still discovery. Sometimes, there is value in waiting.

Would you believe us if we said that there are still, even now, viewers who are discovering the Alexandra Breckenridge series for the first time? Or, people still working to polish off the fourth season? It’s a crazy thing to think about, but this is precisely where we are at the moment. Just go on social media and you can see this. So long as this keeps happening, Netflix is reminded further that there is value to their strategy.

It’s crazy to think, but there’s a chance that the viewership for season 5 ends up being bigger than any other season to date, at least when it comes to people watching the first week. This show has been able to do something pretty remarkable in slowly build an audience over time, and mostly via word of mouth. This show isn’t marketed nearly as heavily as some other series and yet, it’s still managing to generate incredible numbers!

