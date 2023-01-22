Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Will Netflix step it up?

We are, of course, waiting to get a lot of news when it comes to Virgin River season 5 over at Netflix. On paper, a premiere date in July makes sense — after all, isn’t the best indicator of the future what we’ve seen in the past? In theory that is 100% the case, but we don’t want to sit here and pretend as though anything is guaranteed when it’s not.

What we do wonder about at the moment is how the streaming service is going to go about promoting this upcoming batch of episodes. Consider this: The Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson series is one of the more-popular programs that Netflix has and yet, it’s promoted in more of an under-the-radar fashion. We think there’s a reason why a lot of its viewers have only started to come around to it the past couple of years. A big chunk of the attention surrounding the show has come via word-of-mouth discussion.

So is this going to change entering season 5? Could we expect a few things to be different? Make no mistake that there are absolutely some things that we would like to see change here, whether it be an earlier premiere-date reveal than we’ve seen in the past or some more trailers. We do think Netflix will consider some of this as they think through their promotional strategy for the new season, mostly because companies tend to follow the money. If Virgin River makes them a good bit, why not push it further? We also tend to think it has a more important role in the summer than ever, given that there is no Stranger Things season this time around. (That show won’t be coming back until we get around to 2024, at the earliest.)

If we were Netflix, there are a few things that we’d do differently this year, whether it be an earlier date announcement, more trailers, and additional opportunities to get the cast out there. We’d also like an early season 6 renewal, but that’s not something the streaming service could have done last year. Seasons 4 and 5 were renewed at the same time, so we entered last season knowing we would be getting more.

If season 5 doesn’t premiere until July (even though filming is already done), so be it. We just want to see more excitement leading up to it!

