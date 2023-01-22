Where is 1923 season 1 episode 5? Paramount+ return date talk

Where is 1923 season 1 episode 5 over at Paramount+ this weekend? Was the hiatus last week a one-time thing?

Well, we understand if viewers out there are already impatient; after all, they wouldn’t they be? This show got off to a good start and aired four strong episodes; all of a sudden, we’re now in the midst of a break … and not even one that is all that publicized. Some shows in the streaming world do tend to have schedules that are a little more fluid and hard to track down without a traditional TV guide; that is in some ways the case here.

Now, we do have to share the less-than-exciting news that we are still, regrettably, in a hiatus when it comes to 1923 season 1. The next part of the season is going to arrive come February 5, and we certainly hope that there will be new installments every week the rest of the way. This will help to tide viewers over for the second half of Yellowstone season 5, and we know that there are some pretty exciting things to come in those remaining four episodes here, as well. Just remember that Spencer Dutton is on his way back to America, while we’ve also got Jacob and Cara facing a really tenuous battle to ensure they continue to have control of the ranch. Nothing moving forward is going to prove to be easy, not that we ever really expected as much in the first place.

Is it at least nice to know that there is a season 2 coming down the road? Sure, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that we’ll be sitting around for a little while waiting to get to that point once this season is over. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the final stretch this season lives up to the hype.

